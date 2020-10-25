1/1
Madan Varma
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madan Varma
January 5, 1938 - October 21, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Dr. Madan Manohar Varma, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas died October 21, 2020 at his home. A private service in the Hindu tradition is being planned for Madan to honor his culture and religion. Madan was born on January 5, 1938 in Patna, India to Dr. D. P. Vidyarthy and Smt. Chandrakanti Devi. He started his lectureship at Patna Science College, one of the leading colleges of India, where he had studied Zoology and then moved to the United States where he further trained and earned his PhD at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. After doing his D.Phil. from Johns Hopkins University, he served as the Director of Endocrinology lab at the Kansas University School of Medicine. Dr. Varma most recently worked for Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mukul Manohar Varma and sister, Meena Prasad. Madan leaves his wife and companion of 45 years, Dr. Carol Huseman, a brother, Pramod Vidyarthy, a sister, Rajani Narayan, and nieces and nephews. He was a self-made person, a pious soul and lived life to the fullest, showering love and empathy. He was a true inspiration and a leading light for his family and will always be missed greatly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved