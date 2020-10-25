Madan VarmaJanuary 5, 1938 - October 21, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Dr. Madan Manohar Varma, 82, of Overland Park, Kansas died October 21, 2020 at his home. A private service in the Hindu tradition is being planned for Madan to honor his culture and religion. Madan was born on January 5, 1938 in Patna, India to Dr. D. P. Vidyarthy and Smt. Chandrakanti Devi. He started his lectureship at Patna Science College, one of the leading colleges of India, where he had studied Zoology and then moved to the United States where he further trained and earned his PhD at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. After doing his D.Phil. from Johns Hopkins University, he served as the Director of Endocrinology lab at the Kansas University School of Medicine. Dr. Varma most recently worked for Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mukul Manohar Varma and sister, Meena Prasad. Madan leaves his wife and companion of 45 years, Dr. Carol Huseman, a brother, Pramod Vidyarthy, a sister, Rajani Narayan, and nieces and nephews. He was a self-made person, a pious soul and lived life to the fullest, showering love and empathy. He was a true inspiration and a leading light for his family and will always be missed greatly.