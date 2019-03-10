|
Madanjit Singh Malik Madanjit Singh Malik, 92, of Kansas City passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by wife Elizabeth (Nestor); parents Gurdit Singh Malik and Abnash (Kaur); and brother Kiku Malik. He is survived by daughter, Premila, and her children Miles and India; son, Dev, his wife Sue, and sons Ian and Chase; son, Neel, and his wife Mary Lou Calo; son, Vijay, and his daughter Sasha; and brother Hari Malik. In lieu of sending flowers, the family encourages everyone to spend time with their loved ones. There will be a celebration of Madanjit's life in spring when everything is in bloom again. In preparation for this celebration, his children invite everyone to share a favorite memory by visiting www.malikmemories.com or emailing [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019