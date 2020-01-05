Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Kansas City, MO
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:30 PM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Kansas City, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Kansas City, MO
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Higginsville, MO
Resources
Madeleine Fiscus


1936 - 2019
Madeleine Fiscus Obituary
Madeleine Fiscus Madeleine Fiscus, 83, of Kansas City, MO passed away on December 31st, 2019. Visitation will take place on Monday, January 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bernadettes Catholic Church, KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. A luncheon will take place immediately following Mass and burial will be at 2 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville, MO. Madeleine was born on February 3, 1936 to Leo and Margaret Pearson. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend and served as Eucharistic minister at St. Bernadettes. She also had a great interest in ceramics, crafts, painting and the arts. She is survived by her 4 children, Bob Fiscus (Kimberly), Patricia Cordes (Tim), Teresa Clemmons, Kevin Fiscus (Carla). Five Grandchildren, Kristi, Jenna, Bonnie, Devin, Kyle and 3 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Harper and Addi. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Sargent. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert and her grandson, Tyler. Condolences to the family may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020
