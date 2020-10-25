Madge L. Myers

December 8, 1914 - October 17, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Madge L. Myers passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born December 8, 1914, in Townsend, Montana to Mabel E. and Arthur E. Myers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George V. Myers. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Myers of Glenview, Illinois, and her three nieces and their families: Susan Wiechert, Iowa City, IA; Janet Ledniczky, Delray Beach, FL; and Nancy Adams, Havana, FL. Cremation and urn interment services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Dietetic Association Foundation, 120 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60606; The Kingswood Foundation, 10000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114; or The Central United Methodist Church, 5144 Oak St., Kansas City, MO 64112.

Madge was a graduate of Westport High School, and the University of Kansas and completed her Dietetic Internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. She held dietetic staff positions at The University of Chicago Clinics, Charity Hospital in New Orleans, and Ohio State University where she earned a Master's Degree in Nutrition Education. She was then appointed Director of Dietetics at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, MA. In 1960, she joined the research staff in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Later, she became Director of the combined Internship and Master's Degree program at the Frances Stern Clinic at Tufts University Medical Center. Upon returning to Kansas City, Madge worked at the University of Kansas Medical Center as Coordinator for Clinical Dietetic Education.

Madge has been an active member of the American Dietetic Association, serving in a variety of elected and appointed positions since 1938. Since retiring in 1980, Madge has been active as a member of Soroptimist International of Kansas City, MO, and as a volunteer for Shepherd's Center of Kansas City, Central. In her later years, Madge resided at Kingswod Senior Living Community where she was an active volunteer and loved by all. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





