Madison Joy Friedman Madison Joy Friedman, 24, unexpectedly died on January 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Denver, she is survived by her father, Jay Friedman, mother and stepfather Sally and Baine Kerr, sister Rachelle, and life partner Josh Musler as well as numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. Growing up in both Denver and Kansas City, she spread her love of life with all she met. To quote Josh, "Madison always made others around her feel special. She was caring, loving and passionate for anyone or anything with a beating heart. She listened and put others first. She graced this earth with kindness and joy." When she followed Josh to New York, she did a very Maddy-thing and adopted a dog from the Puerto Rico hurricane with a deformed paw while living in a NYC apartment! Maddy struggled with Crohn's disease throughout her life but didn't let that stop her from a stellar college career at University of Colorado Boulder graduating with high distinction and summa cum laude. Her outstanding performance and rapid advancement in jobs with Target's Executive Leadership program, Oracle and TractManager were further indication of her all-around smarts: emotional and intellectual intelligence far beyond her years, combined with a witty, fun and curious spirit. Maddy touched everyone she met with her infective positive kindness and we are all so very grateful for the years we had with her. We will greatly miss her beautiful smile.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020