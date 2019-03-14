|
|
Madlyne Lacquere Jackson Madlyne Jackson, 91, passed March 6, 2019. Madlyne Brown was born to Harrison Price and Mary Jackson on November 18, 1927 in Wilmont, Arkansas. Celebration will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church 2828 Prospect Avenue 64128. Visitation 9am Celebration at 11am Interment Forest Hill Cemetery Kansas City, Missouri. Professional Services Entrusted to Elite Funeral Chapel 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO. 64134. Tel: (816) 765-0141
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 14, 2019