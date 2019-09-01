|
Madonna Jean McClure Donna McClure, 81, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019. She was born on Aug 17, 1938, in St. Mary's, Iowa, to Charles and Mary Wilgenbush. Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ted McClure; sister, Janet Shutt. She is survived by her sons, Michael McClure, Kevin McClure, Tom (Ann) McClure; grandchildren, Patrick McClure, Katie McClure; brother, John Wilgenbusch; sisters, Charlotte Gehringer, Kathy Lippold, Nadine Doughty, Marietta Linnenkamp, Lynda Wilgenbush, Sheila Oberender. Donna was a well known volunteer in Lenexa. Her main passion was BBQ. She competed with Team PDT for over 30 years winning many state and local contests. Donna was also a longtime board member of KCBS. Athletics were also a big part of her life, especially golf, basketball, and bowling. A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral on Tuesday from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: -Heart of America Chapter 3846 W. 75th St. Prairie Village, KS 66208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019