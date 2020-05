Or Copy this URL to Share

Maelean Roark 83, passed away May 14, 2020. Funeral service: May 30, 11 am at Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kansas City, KS. Visit 10 -11. Highland Park Cemetery. Lawrence A Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels



