Malinda "Jane" Ross Wells Malinda "Jane" Ross Wells, 100, of Overland Park, KS slipped peacefully into the arms of God on November 22, 2019. Jane was born in Willard, Missouri and graduated from Willard High School as Valedictorian of her class then attended business college in Springfield, MO. Jane met and married the love of her life, Carl, when Carl returned from WWII and began working for International Harvester where Jane was a secretary. They raised a family through several company transfers around the country. Each time they were transferred, Jane stated that they were given the opportunity to broaden their horizons. Jane enjoyed music and played the organ and piano whenever possible. She volunteered for church and senior living facilities on a weekly basis along with playing for community events. Jane remarked one time that she will be buried only a block or two from where she was born. Kind of like book-ends of life---filled with a full life in between. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl, parents John and Azell Ross and a sister, Edwena. She is survived by her two daughters, Jan Husband and husband Dwight of Atlanta, GA; Nancy Herrmann and her husband Jeff of Leawood, KS; five grandchildren: Tyler and Jordan Herrmann Ben-Shimol, Graham, Sydney, and Shelby Husband; two great-grandchildren: Mia and Miles Ben-Shimol. Also, she is survived by a sister, June Holman and husband Bill of Springfield, MO. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019