Mallory Amis
March 27, 1985 - October 13, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - Mallory Jane Amis, daughter of Jeff and Teresa Amis was born March 27, 1985 in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up she was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church. She graduated in 2003 from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, MO. She participated in Deca, Cross Country and Band; playing the flute, piccolo and oboe. She attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. Mallory graduated in 2007 with a double major in Biology and Chemistry.
In 2008 she began her career with Sartorius North America as a Fermentation Specialist, and remained with them until her passing.
Mallory enjoyed arts and crafts, roller derby, cycling, going to music festivals and concerts. She loved watching her favorite sports teams and traveling to many different places across the world.
As someone who enjoyed gift of life, she made the decision to become an organ donor upon her passing. She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends, and co-workers across the world.
Mallory passed away in St. Louis, Mo, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 35. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Everett and Verlie Amis of Greenville, Iowa, and Kenneth and Rosemary Poffenberger of Adel, Iowa.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jeff and Teresa Amis, and her brother Andrew Amis of Kansas City, MO; Uncle Mark and his wife Aunt Lisa Poffenberger of Earlham, Iowa, and Aunt Barb Haffner of Adel, Iowa; cousins Angie, Brett, Luke, Matt and Will, as well as other relatives and many friends.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mallory's life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Park Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Park Foundation. https://www.nationalparks.org/
Memories of Mallory and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com