Manne B. Magady Manne B. Magady, age 79, died in his home on May 16, 2020. Manne was born on April 19, 1941 in Kansas City, MO. He grew up in Kansas City and Lee's Summit. Manne was senior class president and graduated in 1959 from Lee's Summit High School. He attended Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) where he was a yell leader and member of Sigma Epsilon fraternity. Manne earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from SWMSU, and a Master of Education degree from the University of Missouri before starting his dream job as a teacher. After a year of teaching in St. Charles, Manne returned to Lee's Summit in the fall of 1965 to begin a 30 year career in the R7 School district as a social studies teacher, sociology teacher, driver education teacher, and finally the Director of Social Studies Curriculum. He was also a member of the MSTA Executive Committee. In addition to teaching social studies, history, sociology, and driver education to thousands of students, He was a long-time sponsor of the National Honor Society, and he started an exchange program between students and faculty in Lee's Summit and a school in Genoa, Italy. A year after Manne returned to Lee's Summit as a teacher, Nola Hagan was hired to teach English. They went on their first date a few months later (the old Streetcar Named Desire restaurant) and were married in July of 1967. Throughout their 47 years they shared a love of family, travel, the arts, community service, and pulling practical jokes on their many friends. Manne "retired" from teaching in 1995, but that merely meant trading teaching for a variety of other ways to serve the community. He was on the R7 School Board from 1997 to 2009, serving as Vice-President of the Board from 1998-2000. He volunteered for the Lee's Summit Social Services for more than 25 years, doing the bookkeeping and helping with many of their food, toy, and school supply drives. He was a member of the Human Rights Commission from 1997 to 2011, where he was instrumental in the annual Martin Luther King Day events. He received the Human Relations Commission Humanitarian Award in 2007. Manne was also involved with the Decision Center at Truman Library for a number of years, continuing to use his education skills with both students and adults as he helped them experience some of the challenges during the Truman Administration. Manne was an active member of both the Lee's Summit Retired Teachers Association, and the Jacomo chapter of the Missouri Retired Teacher Association. He received the Lee's Summit Rotary Club "Service Above Self" Award in 2000, and the Paul Morris Community Service Award in 2010. He was also inducted into the Lee's Summit High School Hall of Fame. He was active in a number of other organizations and groups. Manne also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling,and he was famous for his baking. Manne also served a role in a number of other groups, including various roles for the Cottages at Cedar Creek HOA, the most important may have been as the unofficial supplier of sweets to the neighborhood. Baking was one of his passions, and he loved collecting and experimenting with recipes and sharing cinnamon rolls and desserts. He also loved to travel. Manne and Nola took many summer trips when their children were young and continued to travel after the children were grown. He was also known for all of the plants and flowers he kept in and around his house. Manne attended church services at Grace United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-seven years Nola (Hagan) Magady; his parents David Magady and Ruth (Ofner) Magady; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Magady. Survivors include his brother Stan Magady; son Darren Magady (Phyllis Magady) of Muskogee, OK; Daughter Nicole Galley (Kent Galley) of Olathe, KS; grandchildren Annalee, Jonah, and Autumn Galley of Olathe, KS; Nephew Jeff Magady (Jaylene Magady), great- nephews Josh Magady and Ryan Magady; niece Kelly Anstaett (Danny Anstaett) and their children Colter; Bailey and Bailey's children Cohen and Vivian; Nola Tran and her parents Dat and Oanh Tran; and many, many teachers, administrators and former students; his neighbors; and other friends. A Celebration of Life will be broadcast from Grace United Methodist Church starting at 1pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and can be viewed at www.livestream.com/graceumc or www.facebook.com/grace4allls. In lieu of a visitation please leave comments on the Langsford Funeral Home visitor's book or in the Facebook comments during the service. We encourage you to follow all safety and social distancing guidelines, and when possible the family encourages small watch parties of Manne's service. Feel free to have an extra dessert in his honor. The service will be recorded for viewing if you cannot watch it live. In lieu of flowers,the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lee's Summit Social Services at 108 4th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063; or to The Magady Family Education Fund for ESL Scholarships. If donating to the Magady Family Education Fund please make checks to Truman Heartland Community Foundation Magady Education Fund, 4200 Little Blue Parkway, Ste. 340 Independence, MO 64057 or go to www.THCF.org and choose the Magady Family Education Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2020.