1/
Dr. Mansour J. Naime
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mansour's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Mansour J. Naime Dr. Mansour J. Naime, 90, OP, KS., passed Aug 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Mansour was born Sept 22, 1929 in Choueifat, Lebanon to Latify and Jamil Naime. Youngest of six he is survived by sister Adel Naime. Mansour is preceded in death by wife; Patricia (Patsy). brothers; Anees, Khalil, and Munir, sister Salwa. Mansour was a loving husband and father and is survived by his three children; Patrick Naime (Janet), Overland Park, Ks. Michael Naime (Elsbeth), Colorado Springs, Co., Mary (Molly) Dye (Gary), Overland Park, Ks., four grandchildren; Lisa Naime, Scott Naime, Kendra Gonzalez, Mathew Dye, and one great grandchild, Isabelle Gonzalez. Due to COVID-19, both Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Aug 28, 1:00 pm, Rosary to begin at 12:30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd, OP,KS. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Catholic Community Hospice 9720 W 87th St., OP, KS. 66212. Obituary can also be found at www.kcfuneral.com. Kansas City Funeral Directors, 913-262-6310.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Rosary
12:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved