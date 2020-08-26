Dr. Mansour J. Naime Dr. Mansour J. Naime, 90, OP, KS., passed Aug 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Mansour was born Sept 22, 1929 in Choueifat, Lebanon to Latify and Jamil Naime. Youngest of six he is survived by sister Adel Naime. Mansour is preceded in death by wife; Patricia (Patsy). brothers; Anees, Khalil, and Munir, sister Salwa. Mansour was a loving husband and father and is survived by his three children; Patrick Naime (Janet), Overland Park, Ks. Michael Naime (Elsbeth), Colorado Springs, Co., Mary (Molly) Dye (Gary), Overland Park, Ks., four grandchildren; Lisa Naime, Scott Naime, Kendra Gonzalez, Mathew Dye, and one great grandchild, Isabelle Gonzalez. Due to COVID-19, both Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Aug 28, 1:00 pm, Rosary to begin at 12:30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd, OP,KS. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Catholic Community Hospice 9720 W 87th St., OP, KS. 66212. Obituary can also be found at www.kcfuneral.com
. Kansas City Funeral Directors, 913-262-6310.