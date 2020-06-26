Manuel Abarca "Mac" Cervantes
Manuel "Mac" Abarca Cervantes Manuel "Mac" Abarca Cervantes, 82, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He was born February 6, 1938 in Kansas City, KS. He was a respected and loved barber for over 55 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Alberto and Salu, his son Ron, sisters Cuca and Angie and brother Tito. He is survived by sons John and Joseph, daughters Toni, Lisa, Fran, Gina, Sidonia, Tina and Jonnie Jo, sisters Carmen, Teresa, Linda and brother John, 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 12:00 Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Mt. Calvery Cemetery 1150 N 38th St, Kansas City, KS. A Celebration of Life following at Macken Park. Online condolences www.kccremation.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
