Manuel "Manny" Vardakis


1937 - 2020
Manuel "Manny" Vardakis Obituary
Manuel "Manny" Vardakis Our heavenly Father came to gather in His arms our precious man, Manny Vardakis on April 9, 2020. After many months of illness it was his time to be well again. He passed in the arms of his wife, Vickie, and the care of Hospice. Vickies closest friends were by her side to love him. Born in Cambridge, Mass in 1937 to Nicholas and Eugenia Vardakis, Manuel and his parents moved at the age of 6 to Laconia, New Hampshire. There, he loved to spend time with his parents and sister, Elaine, and many relatives. He formed many lifelong friends and had wonderful memories of time spent on the beaches of Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved being raised in the foothills of the White Mountains. He graduated from Laconia High School and after a semester of college made the decision to join the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Kansas City , Mo. and there he met and fell in love with his first wife Marilyn. They went on to raise four children and formed a wonderful life together. He was employed by US Engineering company for many years and belonged to the Pipefitters Union 533. During those years he became an investor in real estate and started a rental company. After retiring from US Engineering he became a full time remodeler and landlord. He loved helping at food kitchens, serving the homeless, volunteering at St. Lukes Hospital, organizing Christian Family Camp with many wonderful friends and relatives. In 2002 , after 9 years of being single, he fell in love once again. Manny and Vickie were married in October of 2003 and their lives together were full of laughter, buying and selling properties, always working side by side on projects. Manny loved music, so they danced. Manny loved dogs, so they had many. He loved the Lake of the Ozarks and boating so they called Lake Ozark their home these last few years. He loved to snow ski so he spent many years in Colorado with friends and family. He loved his children, his grandchildren, his sister, Eliane. Most importantly, he loved God, with whom he is with today.His body is whole again and he is looking down from above and still guiding with all of the wonderful wisdom he had in life. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Marilyn, and son Steve. His survivors include his spouse, Vickie of Lake Ozark, Mo, children, Greg Vardakis (Janann), Theresa Vardakis, Sheila Vardakis, Erin Schneider (Mark), Matt Waller. Sister, Elaine Price (George). Eight grandchildren and many great -grandchildren. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate of COV19 no large gatherings can occur at this time a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020
