Marabel Forbes

Marabel Forbes Obituary
Marabel Forbes Marabel Forbes, 91 of Prairie Village, KS, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Addington Place in Prairie Village, KS. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. Marabel was born in 1927 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Southwest High School in 1944. She graduated from Kansas City University with a degree in English and a Master's Degree. On October 21, 1948, she married James B. Forbes. Marabel taught grade school for many years at Somerset Grade School where Addington Place is now located. She always wanted four boys and that is what she had, Jim, Chris, David and Andy. Marabel is survived by her husband, James, Jim and Debbie Forbes, Chris and Barb Forbes, David and Susan Forbes, Andy Forbes, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 24, 2019
