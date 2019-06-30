Marc Valliere Marc Valliere of Overland Park, age 92, passed away June 1, 2019. He was blessed to live those years healthy and mentally sharp and we are thankful that he lived such a long, healthy life. He came to this country in the early 1960's as an electrical engineer, working in Cocoa Beach FL. Several years later he relocated to Phoenix AZ. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hiking the mountains around Phoenix and x-country skiing around Flagstaff. His many hobbies included photography, stainglass, watercolor, and country western dance classes. After he retired he enjoyed the opportunity to travel worldwide, he took up alpine skiing again, and moved out of the Arizona heat to California, where he lived for 14 years near his son, before moving to Kansas to be close to his daughter. He lived a good, long life and was always ready to share a laugh. He is survived by his two children and his three grandchildren, and his identical twin brother. He is preceded by an older brother who passed in his youth, and his sister, who recently passed. Dad, we will miss you greatly and will see you on the other side!

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019