|
|
Marceline "Marcy" McAlpin Marceline "Marcy" McAlpin, 89, passed away April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband James McAlpin, parents Walter and Genevieve Torreyson, sister Betty Weber; and brother Gerald "Joe" Torreyson. She retired from Bendix/Honeywell and resided in Indep., Mo before moving to Kearney, Mo in 2015. Marcy leaves behind two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020