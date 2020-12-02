1/1
Marceline T. Franey
1928 - 2020
Marceline T. Franey
June 17, 1928 - November 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Marceline T. Franey, 92, passed away November 28, 2020 at Bishop Spencer Place. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Visitation Church, Thursday, December 3rd. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Visitation Church, St. Teresa's Academy or Rockhurst High School.
Marceline was born June 17, 1928 in Pilot Grove, MO to George and Theresa Day. She married Richard Franey in 1960 who preceded her in death. Marceline worked as a dental hygienist. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her sons, Dr. Tom Franey and wife Michelle, David Franey and wife Stacie Coopman-Franey; grandchildren, Claire, Brendan, Caitlin and Grant Franey. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
PRIVATE -- Visitation Church -- To view the livestream of the service please visit Muehlebach Funeral Care’s Facebook page.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Wishing the entire family peace and comfort during this difficult time. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie Flesher
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to your family. ❤ The Condon family
Shannon and Bill Condon
Friend
