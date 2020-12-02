Marceline T. Franey
June 17, 1928 - November 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Marceline T. Franey, 92, passed away November 28, 2020 at Bishop Spencer Place. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Visitation Church, Thursday, December 3rd. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Visitation Church, St. Teresa's Academy or Rockhurst High School.
Marceline was born June 17, 1928 in Pilot Grove, MO to George and Theresa Day. She married Richard Franey in 1960 who preceded her in death. Marceline worked as a dental hygienist. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her sons, Dr. Tom Franey and wife Michelle, David Franey and wife Stacie Coopman-Franey; grandchildren, Claire, Brendan, Caitlin and Grant Franey. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com