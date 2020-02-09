Kansas City Star Obituaries
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Marcella Edith Hussong On the morning of Thursday January 17, 2020, our beloved mother Marcella Edith (Watson) Hussong passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas. She was born on December 20, 1929 to Charles and Marcella Watson, and raised on a farm in Monroe, Washington, along with her six brothers and sisters. She met her future husband Warner while he was in the Army, and they were married in Seattle, Washington. They moved to California and had two children, Sara and David. Her husband passed away in 2003, and in 2005 she moved to Kansas to be closer to family. Her last years were spent at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas where she was surrounded by friends, family, and the loving care of the staff. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Warner, and five of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Sara, son David and daughter-in-law Lindy, her brother Don, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of Elara Caring Hospice and Aberdeen Village for their extraordinary kindness and loving care. Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on February 12, 2020 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe, Kansas. See full obituary at www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
