1/
Marcella Nolan Skidmore
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Nolan Skidmore Marcella Nolan Skidmore, 83, Garnett, died on August 19, 2020 at Parkview Heights Living Center. Marcella was born on August 20, 1936 at Iola, to L.P. and Sue Ulses Nolan. She was a member of the Ursuline Sisters of Paola for 19 years. She taught elementary school in Kansas and Oklahoma. She married Jim Skidmore in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 16, 1980. They were later divorced. Marcella was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Frances and Marge Nolan, a brother, Lawrence Nolan, and a brother in law, Allen Prior. Marcella is survived by her step daughters, Marie (Eric) Hoffer, Midvale, Utah and Melissa (Dan) Dunlevy, Springville, Utah, her sister, Patricia Prior, Buda, Texas, her brothers, John (Helena) Nolan, Lenexa and Dennis (Shirley) Nolan, Garnett, a sister in law, Alice Nolan, Westphalia, 6 step grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Westphalia. The family will meet with friends from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, at the Jones Funeral Home, 801 Garrettson St., Burlington, KS 66839.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
801 GARRETTSON
Burlington, KS 66839
(620) 364-5319
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved