Marcella Nolan Skidmore Marcella Nolan Skidmore, 83, Garnett, died on August 19, 2020 at Parkview Heights Living Center. Marcella was born on August 20, 1936 at Iola, to L.P. and Sue Ulses Nolan. She was a member of the Ursuline Sisters of Paola for 19 years. She taught elementary school in Kansas and Oklahoma. She married Jim Skidmore in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 16, 1980. They were later divorced. Marcella was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Frances and Marge Nolan, a brother, Lawrence Nolan, and a brother in law, Allen Prior. Marcella is survived by her step daughters, Marie (Eric) Hoffer, Midvale, Utah and Melissa (Dan) Dunlevy, Springville, Utah, her sister, Patricia Prior, Buda, Texas, her brothers, John (Helena) Nolan, Lenexa and Dennis (Shirley) Nolan, Garnett, a sister in law, Alice Nolan, Westphalia, 6 step grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Westphalia. The family will meet with friends from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, at the Jones Funeral Home, 801 Garrettson St., Burlington, KS 66839.



