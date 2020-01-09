|
Marcelline G Rodriguez Marcelline G. Rodriguez, 100, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at home. She was born on October 30, 1919 the daughter of Seferino and Maria Garcia in Turner, KS. On February 10, 1951 she was united in marriage Leonard L. Rodriguez at St. John the Divine. Marcelline enjoyed crocheting blankets. She loved to listen to Mexican music. She was outgoing, friendly, and loved to help out and advocate for those in need. She was very strong in her catholic faith while also being a progressive thinker for her generation. She cherished time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Carmelita; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Leonard L. Rodriguez; five children, Victoria Mendoza of San Diego, CA, Gloria Rodriguez of Mission, KS, Leonard R. Rodriguez (Martha) of Lee's Summit, MO, Rebecca Rodriguez of Kansas City, KS, and Carmelita Rodriguez of Kansas City, KS; a sister, Rose M. Garcia of Kansas City, MO; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. with a rosary service beginning at 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A funeral mass will take place at 10 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist (2910 Strong Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106) with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020