More Obituaries for Marcene Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcene Dameron Grimes

Marcene Dameron Grimes Obituary
Marcene Dameron Grimes Marcene Dameron Grimes, 88, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel where a reception will follow the service. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Topeka Jazz Workshop Inc. at PO Box 452, Topeka, KS 66601, specifying the MARCENE and JIM GRIMES JAZZ FUTURE FUND, a special fund created in 2015 by local philanthropist Liz Stratton. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To view Marcene's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
