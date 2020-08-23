Marcia Ann Dayton Marcia Ann (Farthing) Dayton, 80, of Neosho, MO, formerly of Higginsville, MO, passed away Aug. 17, 2020. She married William Hartford Dayton, Jr. on March 18, 1967 in Independence, MO. She is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter Rebecca Williams and husband Dennis of Blue Springs; son Phillip Dayton of Independence; daughter Susan Dayton of St. Louis; and daughter Sarah Dayton and husband Randy of Neosho, MO. Marcia is also survived by four grandchildren; Dana "Nikki" Williams of Blue Springs, and William, Steven, and Samuel Dayton of Neosho. Cremation services provided by the Cremation Society Lee's Summit. Private family services will be held at a later date.



