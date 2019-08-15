|
Marcia Lee Temple Marcia Lee Temple 92, a longtime area resident, passed away August 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00am Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Interment will be at Sheffield Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to a . Marcia was born July 29, 1927 in Kansas City, KS to Isadore and Edith Rogoff. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1945 and later married Harry Deutch that same year. After Harry's passing in 1967, she later met Richard Temple and they were married in 1968. Marcia was a member of Ohev Sholom Synagogue B'nai Brith, Hadassah and was an adult leader in Saadia BBG. Marcia enjoyed ball room dancing, golfing and traveling. The love of her life was always family, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Marcia was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Deutch and Richard Temple and her brothers, Phillip and Martin Rogoff. Survivors include her daughter, Leslie (Howard) Schintz; sons, Jeffrey (Emma) Deutch, Keith Deutch; step-son, Scott (Rachel) Temple; step-daughter, Karen (Steven) Mendelsohn; grandchildren, Harrison and Meredith Deutch, Benjamin David and Jesse Temple, Jason and Jennifer Mendelsohn, Heather Edge, Esther Schintz, Jason (Mandy) Schnitz and great grandchildren, Benjamin Schintz and Seneth Edge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019