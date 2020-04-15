|
Marcia M. Enfranca Marcia M. Enfranca, 74, passed away April 9, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Indian School, Sacred Heart Southern Missions, Food for the Poor, or Benedictine Mission House, Schuyler, NE. Marcia was born November 21, 1945 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph and Juanita (Neidholdt) McAntire, and lived there her entire life. She graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in 1962. She married Ronald Enfranca October 8, 1966, and remained his beautiful bride until her passing. They had three daughters together. Marcia worked as a crew trainer for McDonald's for over 30 years. When her daughters were young, she was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus #527, a current member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of Christ the King Parish. She was an avid reader and lover of science fiction and fantasy books. Marcia is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home; daughters, Kathleen Enfranca and partner Don Mull, Gina Enfranca and husband John Bennetts, and Julia Pitt; a grandson, Keegan Nash. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael. A quiet and generous soul, a devoted wife and mother, she was beloved by many. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020