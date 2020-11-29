Marcia Marie Simpson BolteJune 11, 1950 - November 21, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Marcia Marie Simpson Bolte passed away unexpectedly at home on November 21, 2020Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband of 44 years, Don, her beloved son Nick and her grandchildren Shay, Ty and Mia. Also surviving is her mother Ruth Simpson Creasey of Mitchell, SD, her step-daughter Lisa Larsen (Brock), grandsons Lucas & Levi, sisters Linda Johnson, Debbie Brawley, Cathy Williams & Sheri Simpson, along with a multitude of friends and cherished nieces & nephews.Marcia was born in Minnesota on June 11, 1950 and grew up in Maquoketa, Iowa where she was a peppy cheerleader throughout high school. She went on to college in Cedar Rapids. The light of her life, Nick, was born in Sioux Falls in 1973. A few years later she was single and met Don at American Freight when they were both working there. They fell in love and married in October 1976. They soon landed in Overland Park, Kansas. In Overland Park, Marcia began a highly successful career as a Certified Financial Planner, first at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. and then as CEO of her own office, Century Securities.Marcia enjoyed her extracurricular activities over the years including playing soccer, attending Chiefs games (even the Super Bowl) and playing Bunko.Together Marcia & Don enjoyed a rich and full life at their homes in Leawood, Lake of the Ozarks and Ft. Meyers. They were blessed to be able to travel wherever and whenever they desired, with family and friends.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private at this time. When the sky is as blue as Marcia's eyes, we will have a joyous celebration of her life.Arrangements provided by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home and Cemetery.