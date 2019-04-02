Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Marcia Pauline Swan

Marcia Pauline Swan Obituary
Marcia Pauline Swan Marcia Pauline (Railey) Swan, 87, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away March 31, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House with family at her side. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Marcia's life at 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 4, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Entombment will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the ALS Association Keith Worthington Chapter. Marcia was born August 11, 1931, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of John A. and Bernice (Webb) Railey. She was united in marriage to Joseph L. Swan, Jr. on October 9, 1953. Along with her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Swan; step-father, Russell Martin; a brother and a sister. Along with their family, Marcia and Joe enjoyed many years of camping and bluegrass music. Survivors include her daughters, Paula Krueger (Rusty), Cynthia Herzberg (Brent) and Sharon Sandridge (Wayne); six grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sister, Loretta Steffen; as well as other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019
