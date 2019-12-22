|
|
Marcia Sue Chatfield Marcia Sue Chatfield passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, Marci is now at rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In her too short life of 56 yrs she experienced many serious health conditions and coped with them bravely. Marci will be missed by her father, brother, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wayside waifs or Church of the Resurrection. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019