Marcus Lloyd Snell Sr. Marcus "Lloyd" Snell, Sr., 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Merriam Gardens Healthcare and Rehab Center, Merriam, Kansas. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Lloyd was born on September 27, 1922 in Martin City, Missouri to William Ulyssus and Jennie Lee (Swain) Snell. He grew up in Spring Hill, Kansas and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1940. After high school, Lloyd joined the Merchant Marines and became an officer in 1945. As a Merchant Marine, Lloyd worked his way up to third-mate and traveled to Africa, New Guinea, and Wales, to name a few places. Lloyd was a World War II veteran. Following World War II, Lloyd worked for the railroad. Lloyd worked for many years for the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad Company out of Kansas City, retiring from his position as Chief Special Agent in 1985. Lloyd married Belva D. Bottolfson in Mission, Kansas on January 8, 1946 and they celebrated 72 years of marriage together. Lloyd was a member of Overland Park Christian Church; American Merchant Marine Veterans Groups Pacific War Zone Bar and Atlantic War Zone Bar; The American Legion #370; Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa Associations of Chiefs of Police and Peace Officers; and a Special Texas Ranger. In retirement, Lloyd stayed busy by spending time with his grandchildren, who adored him, and liked attending railroad memorabilia shows where he would buy, sell, and trade railroad collectibles and mostly enjoyed visiting with other former railroad employees and collectors. Lloyd could be found working in his garage most days. After his wife, Belva, had to receive full-time nursing care, Lloyd would drive to the nursing home and sit with her and hold her hand every day. Eventually, Lloyd and Belva shared a room together in the nursing home, and he still took care of her until she passed away in October of 2018. Lloyd enjoyed going to his American Legion post for breakfast on the weekends and for family to join him. He was the recipient of an Honor Flight in 2015. Lloyd will be greatly missed by family and friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife Belva in 2018; all of his siblings: Richard Snell, Roger Everett Snell, Helen Pearce, Douglas Snell, Sarah Berniece Adams, and Doris Virginia Kenyon. He is survived by his children: son, Marcus Snell Jr. (Felicia), Greenwood, Indiana; daughter, Kathy Hardinger, Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jason) Yoder, Heather Hardinger (Chad Stewart), David (Laura) Snell, and Dennis Snell; and three great-grandchildren, Erin Snell, Noelle Yoder, and Connor Snell, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019