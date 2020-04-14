|
|
Mardi Monello On April 8, 2020 Mardi Monello, 74, passed away. A graduate of Benedictine College and UMKC, she returned to work at her alma mater Bishop Ward High School as a counsler. Following retirement, she spent the last 20 years working with troubled youth and a large variety of Kansas-City based charities that helped families in need. She will always be remembered for her love of dancing, amazing artwork, and ability to create community and make friends anywhere she went. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Monello; three children and their spouses, Ryan and Mellon Monello, Meredith and Rees Micheal, and Eric and Jennifer Monello; and five grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date in Hawaii and Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2020