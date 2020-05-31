Margaret A. Helmstetler Margaret A. (Schwerdt) Helmstetler, 80, Overland Park, KS died May 27, 2020. A family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St. Overland Park, KS. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Margaret was born September 10, 1939 in Topeka, KS and had lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. She was a devout wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Margaret was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Walburga (Boos) Schwerdt. Margaret is survived by her husband of 54 years. Jim, 2 sons, John and Joe, 4 grandchildren, Dillon, Alex, David and Angela, 2 brothers, Rusty and Bob and her sister Norie. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home, (913)438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.