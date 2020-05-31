Margaret A. Helmstetler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Helmstetler Margaret A. (Schwerdt) Helmstetler, 80, Overland Park, KS died May 27, 2020. A family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St. Overland Park, KS. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Margaret was born September 10, 1939 in Topeka, KS and had lived most of her life in the Kansas City area. She was a devout wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Margaret was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Walburga (Boos) Schwerdt. Margaret is survived by her husband of 54 years. Jim, 2 sons, John and Joe, 4 grandchildren, Dillon, Alex, David and Angela, 2 brothers, Rusty and Bob and her sister Norie. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home, (913)438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved