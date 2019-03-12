Kansas City Star Obituaries
Margaret"Peggy"A. Hembree Margaret A. (Peggy) Hembree, 81, Kansas City, MO, passed away March 8, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Memory Care from a long battle with dementia. All services will be Wednesday, March 13 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. The Rosary will be prayed at 10 am, followed by visitation from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery South. Memorial contributions may be made to Autumn Leaves Memory Care of Overland Park, 12701 Pflumm Road, Overland Park, KS, 66213. Peggy was born July 23, 1937 in Kansas City, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, married to Luther (Rocky) Hembree for 57 years. A well-loved mother of three, she enjoyed her life with family and friends. Peggy loved her Chiefs and was a die-hard fan since 1971. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, and was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret (Jordan) Pinkerton, and a brother John Pinkerton. Peggy is survived by: husband, Luther (Rocky) Hembree; three children: Karen Hart, Paul and David Hembree; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Memories may be shared at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019
