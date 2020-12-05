Margaret Andrews

May 30, 1918 - November 14, 2020

Shawnee, Kansas - Margaret Elizabeth (Mutti) Weir Andrews – born May 30, 1918 in Hopkins, MO to the parents of Oscar L. Mutti and Zora D. (Pistole) Mutti. After graduating Hopkins High School she attended Christen College (now Columbia College), Columbia MO graduating in 1938. Married to William (Bill) Weir of Bedford, IA. Son James W. Weir, Kansas City. MO. Later Married to Harley R. Andrews. Survived by James W. Weir (son), Kay B. Weir (daughter in-law), James B. Weir (grandson), Julie A. Weir (granddaughter in-law), Caleb J. Weir, William D. Watkins and Benjamin C. Watkins (great grandsons). Active member in P.E.O. Chapter K and JC for 75 years, an organizing member of McCrite Plaza P.E.O. Group; Long time member Hopkins Christian Church and Church Organist and Fairview Christian Church and Saint Luke's Hospital Volunteer. An avid sports fan, a dedicated Missouri Tiger and KC Chief's supporter. She had strong beliefs and kept a keen eye on politics. Margaret was an exemplary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She cherished her family, as they did her. She put others feelings first while being extremely generous with her time and support. She lived a full and healthy life on her terms without regret. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Margaret's smile and wit will be dearly missed. She was an inspiration to all that knew her!





