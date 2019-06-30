Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
11311 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS
Margaret Ann Compton

Margaret Ann Compton Obituary
Margaret Ann Compton Margaret A. Compton, 82, longtime Shawnee resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25th at Homestead of Overland Park. Rosary and Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1st, at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Margaret was married to Robert Compton for 48 years before his passing in 2009 and they had 3 children and 8 grandchildren. She was devoted to the Catholic Church and a very active member of St. Joseph Parish. Margaret shared her many gifts and commitment to service with numerous ministries at the parish including St. Mary's Food Pantry, Eucharistic adoration and serving at Parish funeral luncheons. Margaret was a devoted mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a loving wife. She valued family as her highest priority and was a model of the love, courage and strength of St. Mary, the Blessed Mother of God. She had a grateful heart and focused on the bright side of any situation. She was like a ray of warm sunshine on a cloudy day. Margaret leaves behind sons Chris (Jill), Mark (Mary Beth), daughter Amy (Jeff). See the full obituary online www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019
