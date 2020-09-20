Margaret "Peggy" Bristow Bristow, Margaret "Peggy" Mary (née Stachowiak) of Olathe, KS, entered into rest September 11, 2020. Cherished wife of John Bristow and nurturing mother of Stacey and David Bristow, loving daughter of the late Frank and Irene Stachowiak, and dear sister to Denise (Douglas) Drumsta. She is survived by her husband, her children, her sister, and numerous other relatives and friends; and she is preceded by her mother and father. In accordance with her wishes and the modest way she lived her life, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation, OMC Ambassadors, in memory of Peggy Bristow at 20375 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66061. Condolences may be left online at www.PenwellGabelKC.com