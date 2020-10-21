Margaret Cremeen

October 19, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Margaret Christine Cremeen, 78 passed away on Monday, October 19 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22nd from 1-2 at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Graveside service will be at 2:30 at White Chapel in Gladstone, MO.

Margaret was born on April 29,1942 in Boonville, MO to Clarence J. King & Emma Nee Frieling. She married her husband of 50 years, Melvin E Cremeen on June 20,1970.

Margaret retired from the Liberty Scool District as a custodian and teachers aide in 2016.

Margaret is survived by her husband - Melvin E. Cremeen, daughter-Michelle R. Smith and son- Robert J. Cremeen.

Margaret was preceeded in death by her parents, two brothers: Earl and Herbert and 4 sisters: Dorothy, Leola, Edna and Marcella.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: White Chapel Cemetary 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119.





