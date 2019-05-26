Margaret E. Price Margaret E. Price, 85, passed away at her home in Independence, MO on May 19, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday May 29 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday May 30 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Home Cemetery in Tarkio, MO. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Charles Price, her parents L.L. and Clara Brandon, a sister Deloris White, brother Norman Brandon and grandson Brandon Charles Arnold. She is survived by her daughters Carletta (Carley) Arnold and son-in-law Ted Arnold of Independence, MO, and Sherie Price Cowan and son-in-law Michael Cowan of Lomita, CA. Margaret is also survived by her granddaughter Rachel Matthews and husband Brian Matthews, grandsons Matthew Green and Seth Green, great grandchildren Brian Matthews II, Lincoln Matthews, Celestine Matthews, Elijah Green, Mikayla, Kayden, Natalie and Robby Green and Sarah Crapse. Margaret also leaves a brother, David Brandon of League City, TX and a sister Victoria Berry of St. Joseph, MO as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Margaret was loved by many and will be missed by many. The family encourages contributions to Salvation Army; 14700 E. Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)



