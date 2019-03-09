Margaret Eleanor "Maggie" Karigan Fischer Margaret Eleanor "Maggie" Karigan Fischer, 93, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2019. She was born July 9, 1925, in Sedalia to Eugene Patrick and Maude Ellen Schnoke Karigan. On February 2, 1949, she married John Quinton "Jack" Fischer who preceded her in death on October 31, 1997. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church. Her love of golf led her to become the President of the Missouri Women's Golf Association and a charter member and board member of Walnut Hills Country Club. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and supporter of the Missouri Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs. Maggie loved family time at her cabin at Lake of the Ozarks. She is survived by seven children John (Carol) Fischer, Mary Ellen (Dan) Clark, Rita (Jim) Schulte, Annie (Michael) Best, Joe (Gloria) Fischer, Tom Fischer, Margy Regan and her sister-in-law, Trudy Karigan Knight, as well as 21 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Fischer, son-in-law, Jack Kerr, and daughter-in-law, Susan O'Brien Fischer. Special thanks to caregivers at the Atriums and Park Meadows Senior Living. Funeral information at www. mclaughlinfuneralchapel.com

