|
|
Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Roush Margaret Elizabeth Roush (Peggy) was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 24, 1926. She was an Easterner. She studied in North Carolina at Queens College, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority, married in Newport, New Hampshire, lived in Cromwell, Connecticut, moved to Madison New Jersey, raised children in Overland Park, Kansas and died peacefully at 93 years old in Prairie Village, Kansas on March 26, 2020. She received her college degrees at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts a B.S. of Science in 1959 and a Master of Education in 1960. Her major was Psychology and she aspired to be a school counselor. Peggy loved her three girls and her late husband, David Maynard Roush of Newton, Iowa. She and Dave married after WWII when his first sales territory for the Maytag Company included New Hampshire. Peggy sang in the church choir in Newport, NH, and Dave was determined to win her heart. After a short courtship they married on April 30, 1949 and had three girls, all in a row. Peggy Ellen Roush Goering, the oldest (now of Lawrence, Kansas) born 1950, Susan Anne Roush Corea the second eldest (now of Madison, New Jersey) born 1951 (husband Peter John Corea), Elizabeth Jane Roush Zobrist (Beth) (now of Kansas City) the youngest, born 1953 (husband Karl Zobrist). The girls all graduated from Shawnee Mission South and went to the University of Kansas. Peggy leaves behind nine grandchildren. Peggy Goering's children are Eric Jacob Goering, Anne Goering Schwartz, Joseph David Goering; Susie Corea's children are: Amy Elizabeth Burmeister, Christopher David Corea and Peter Michael Corea; and Beth Zobrist's children are: Andrew Karl Zobrist, Abigail Elizabeth Lee (Abbey Zobrist), and Benedict David Zobrist (Bennett). Peggy had eleven greatgrandchildren with two more arriving in April and May. Mother was the consummate 'stay at home mom;' it was always 'Mom and the three girls.' She loved gardening, reading, playing bridge, taking notes about the Bible, learning about the stock market, and playing golf with her husband. Dave always told her, "You have a pretty swing, but you have to keep your head down." And she loved dogs; she had many dogs over the years including Gypsy, Tootsie, Muffin, Benji and Heidi. Peggy enjoyed decorating as well. She knew how to arrange furniture and combine textures and pieces of art. Her homes were always welcoming and aesthetically attractive. When she planned a festive holiday meal, or hosted a bridge club, or planned for one of our adolescent birthday parties, it was often 'theme' oriented. She would research fun activities and foods and decorations to carry out the theme and, as a consequence, the events became memorable. When Dave died, Peggy enjoyed traveling the world and mostly took cruises. She saw Portugal, Spain, Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, England and Scotland among other countries. She liked traveling in style and enjoyed the trips sponsored by Gumps. In her later years, Peggy was on the executive council of her living facility and later the librarian. Peggy touched many hearts and endeared herself to others by being honest, trustworthy, sincere, and motherly. She will be remembered as a strong, intelligent, feisty woman who often was ahead of her time. The sparkle in her eye and her sweet chuckle as she told a family story will not be forgotten.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020