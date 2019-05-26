Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Shouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Shouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Shouse Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Shouse died peacefully on April 30th, 2019 at her Bishop Spencer home. Betty was born at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Mo., February 27th, 1926 . Her mother was Margaret Elizabeth Chanslor and her father Frank O. Shouse. Both the Shouse and Chanslor families were pioneer families of the Liberty, Missouri area dating back to 1825. The Frank Shouse family divided their time between Liberty and Fort Stockton, Texas where they owned property and enjoyed many longtime friends. Upon graduation from William Jewell College in 1948, Betty remained in the area and worked in the college library before attending graduate school in Denver, Colorado, where she received a Masters in Library Science. After working in Los Alamos and Roswell, where she served as Director of the Roswell Public Library Betty joined the Kansas City, Missouri public library staff in 1963 and served in various capacities. She retired in 1986, as Associate Director responsible for the Main Library at 311 East 12th Street. Ruth Smith, who worked with Betty at the library, noted that "Betty was always very good with the library customers, never losing her cool even in the most difficult of situations. She was even tempered and never lost her sense of humor. For those who had the good fortune to know Betty and there are many, knew of her great sense of humor and her diplomacy at every turn. Betty valued her library colleagues including John Herbst and Marge Kinney throughout her lifetime and her childhood friend Elise Cooper. Betty was a world traveler and kept meticulous journals and photo albums of her travel with friends and was willing to share them with all who were interested. Betty made friends wherever she went she lived at Oak Hall Condominiums for 30 years and made friends with so many of her neighbors and the Oak Hall StaffGeorge, Rose, Mark, Irma, Wayne and Patty, she loved them like family. She looked forward to her Tuesday evenings at Grand Street with her good friends Myra and Marge and her favorite wait staff. One of Betty's favorite weekly outings was Winstead's on the Plaza there she met her favorite waitress Judy Eddingfield and they became dear friends.there were always hugs between them and always welcoming smiles from other waitresses when they saw Ms. Betty walk through the door. Judy treated Betty and her caregiver Sandy to Winstead's and a Frosty at Bishop Spencer shortly before Betty died. A real treat for all! She was involved in a variety of organizations including the William Jewell College Alumni Association, American Association of University Women, the Art Study Club, Fellows of the Nelson Art Museum, St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, Missouri and American Library Association and was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. Betty was a dedicated and fierce Democrat with a capital D! Her heart was broken when Hillary was defeated in the 2016 presidential campaign and it wasn't because Betty didn't contribute enough money to her campaign! Betty loved life, friends, travel and a Gin and Tonic with two green olives! She is survived by her cousin Mary Anne Adams of Michigan and John Adams DeBerry of Chicago and so many friends who Betty loved and they loved her. Betty died as she lived, with grace and dignity and dressed in her daily jacket, pants and beads, ready for any occasion! Our world is a better place because of Betty Shouse. The family is grateful for the care and compassion the Bishop Spencer staff gave to Betty over the past four years. A special and heartfelt thanks to her loving caregivers, Sandy, Esther, Katheen, Caroline Mary, Pagit, Maria and those who touched Betty's life at Bishop Spencer including her evening dinner group in Canterbury. There will be memorial service at Second Presbyterian Church, Wednesday, May 29th at 3:00 pm with a reception to follow, 318 East 55th Street, KCMO 64113. The family requests no flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church or William Jewell College, 500 College Hill. Liberty, MO. 64068. There will be a grave site gathering at New Hope Cemetery in Liberty at a later date.

