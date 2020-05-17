Margaret Emilie (Brady) Rosberg Margaret Emile (Brady) Rosberg, born February 6, 1919, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Westwood Hills, KS before moving to Silvercrest at Deer Creek in Overland Park. Margaret always claimed her greatest accomplishment was bringing 10 healthy children into the world with her husband of 67 years, Gustave S. Rosberg, who preceded her in death in 2007. She now shares eternal life with Gus and two of her sons who, also preceded her in death, Richard (2009) and Joe (2014). Surviving children include four in the KC area, Carol Charismas, Tom (wife, Connie), Ken (wife, Janet) and Jim (wife, Nikki) and four out of town (Sr. Mary Margaret, C.V.I. (Houston, TX), Theresa Sullivan (husband, Louis - Phoenix, AZ), Bob (Dallas, TX) and Elizabeth Klarich (husband, David - Billings, MT). Her extended family includes 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, plus numerous relatives particularly in the St. Louis area. Once all her children were in school full-time, Margaret took her smile and positive outlook to a career outside the home, becoming affectionately known as the "Candy Lady" as she sold Russell Stover Candies first for the Jones Store in Prairie Village, KS until July, 1984 and then directly for Russell Stover in KC, MO. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS 66205 at 2:00PM on Monday, May 18; physical distancing and wearing of masks will be required to attend the service (which may limit attendance). Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.