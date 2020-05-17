Margaret Emilie (Brady) Rosberg
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Emilie (Brady) Rosberg Margaret Emile (Brady) Rosberg, born February 6, 1919, passed peacefully on May 13, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Westwood Hills, KS before moving to Silvercrest at Deer Creek in Overland Park. Margaret always claimed her greatest accomplishment was bringing 10 healthy children into the world with her husband of 67 years, Gustave S. Rosberg, who preceded her in death in 2007. She now shares eternal life with Gus and two of her sons who, also preceded her in death, Richard (2009) and Joe (2014). Surviving children include four in the KC area, Carol Charismas, Tom (wife, Connie), Ken (wife, Janet) and Jim (wife, Nikki) and four out of town (Sr. Mary Margaret, C.V.I. (Houston, TX), Theresa Sullivan (husband, Louis - Phoenix, AZ), Bob (Dallas, TX) and Elizabeth Klarich (husband, David - Billings, MT). Her extended family includes 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, plus numerous relatives particularly in the St. Louis area. Once all her children were in school full-time, Margaret took her smile and positive outlook to a career outside the home, becoming affectionately known as the "Candy Lady" as she sold Russell Stover Candies first for the Jones Store in Prairie Village, KS until July, 1984 and then directly for Russell Stover in KC, MO. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS 66205 at 2:00PM on Monday, May 18; physical distancing and wearing of masks will be required to attend the service (which may limit attendance). Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved