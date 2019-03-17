|
|
Margaret Fern Corington Margaret Fern Corington, 97,of Kansas City, MO passed peacefully on March 11, 2019. A gathering will be held from 12:00-2:00 at Terrace Park Lakeside Chapel on March 22, 2019 followed by a private family service. Fern was preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Jim Corington; and one sister, Betty Sue Woods-Buck. She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Murl) Talbott of Kansas City; two daughters, Pam (Randy) Burklund of Denver, CO and Judy Egan of Kansas City. She had three beloved grandchildren, Kim (Eric) Granger, Brian (Jenny) and Corey Egan. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Sophia Egan and Ella Granger. The family wished to thank Kingswood Senior Living and Serenity Hospice for their loving care and support. Donations may be made to the of America. Complete obituary can be found at www.terraceparkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019