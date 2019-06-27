Kansas City Star Obituaries
Margaret Gertraute (Fenske) Scholz

Margaret Gertraute (Fenske) Scholz Obituary
Margaret Gertraute (Fenske) Scholz Margaret Gertraute (Fenske) Scholz of NKC, MO was born April 25, 1920 in Seepothen, East Prussia, the youngest of 5 children of Otto and Margaret Fenske. God took her home on June 23, 2019 at the age of 99. Margaret emigrated from Germany in 1935 and married the love of her life, Gerard (Art) Scholz in 1940. Together they raised 5 children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. After her children were grown, she worked at JCPenney in the receiving department, a job she loved. Margaret was a hardworking, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gerard (Art) Scholz, son Jim Scholz, and son in law Floyd Petitt. She is survived by 4 daughters: Margaret (Floyd) Petitt, Cheryl (Dave) Jones, Jackie (Dennis) Tuck and Theresa (Pete) Froehlich, daughter-in-law Diane Scholz, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St Patrick's Church at 9:30am on Friday June 28th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests that contributions be made to St Patrick's Church or . (Arr. White Chapel, 816-452-8419 www.dwnwhitechapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 27, 2019
