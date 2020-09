Margaret H. Daniels Margaret H. Daniels, 85, died on Sat. Aug. 29, 2020. Funeral Sat. Sept. 5, 2:00pm, visit 1:00pm-2:00pm at Memorial Church Int'l 11424 Hickman Mills Dr. Interment XII Gates Cem. Arr: Duane E. Harvey Funeral Dirs



