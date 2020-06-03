Margaret "Maggie" Holden Rhoades Margaret "Maggie" Holden Rhoades of Prairie Village, KS was 93 when she passed away May 23, 2020. She was born on November 6, 1926 in Albany, MO, the second of three daughters to Thomas and Doris Holden. She was married to Robert who passed away in 2014 after 66 years of marriage and whom she missed terribly every day after. Margaret was also preceded in death by sisters Judy Minnis and Nancy Flamank. She is survived by her sons Steve (Terry), Bruce (Patti), John, Jim (Anna), 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Margaret attended Christian College and the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO and was a member of the Gamma Phi sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed painting, needlepointing, reading, making friends at the Salty Iguana and especially taking good care of Bob. Private services for the family will be at a later date.



