Margaret Lorene (Grogan) Hughes Margaret Lorene Hughes, 93, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at John Knox Care Center, Lee's Summit, MO. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, Forest Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Mrs. Hughes was born October 6, 1926 in Grogan, Texas County, MO. She was a member of the WMU, ABWA and DAR during her lifetime. Before retiring, she worked for the Raytown School District Food Service of which the last 19 years was manager of South Middle School Cafeteria. Survivors include son, Ronald Dean (Rhonda) Hughes and daughter Linda Kay (Charles) Waide and daughter-in-law Patricia Hughes; sister Eva Fay (James "Red") Booker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Charles Edward Hughes; son Edward Ray Hughes; parents Roy Ray and Gladys Pearl (Miller) Grogan; brother Lloyd Calvin (Dayta) Grogan; sisters Norma Fern (Roy) McGuire, Dorothy Nadine (Murl) Thompson and a granddaughter. Many thanks to John Knox Village Care Center and Village Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home or .
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020