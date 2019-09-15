Kansas City Star Obituaries
Margaret Jamerson
Margaret J. "Peg" Jamerson


1922 - 2019
Margaret J. "Peg" Jamerson Obituary
Margaret J. "Peg" Jamerson Margaret J. "Peg" Jamerson, born in St. Louis, MO, on November 9, 1922, to the late W. Raymond and Ruth C. Kling, died September 9, 2019, in Trimble, MO, at the age of 96. Peg was preceded in death by her husband, David Jamerson; son, Daniel Jamerson; granddaughter, Cecilia Jamerson; and sister, Patricia Bartlett. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Antoinette Jamerson; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jerry Edde; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Jamerson-Just; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. followed by Visitation 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 3106 Flora Ave., Kansas City, MO 64109. Burial will follow at Fort Leavenworth, KS National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
