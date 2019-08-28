|
Margaret J. "Peg" Johnson Margaret J. "Peg" Johnson, 95, of Overland Park, KS passed away 8/22/2019. Peg was born 2/26/1924 in Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by: her husband Roy, parents Maggie E. (Farmer) and John H. McMurray and two brothers John and James McMurray. Survivors include: son, Michael Johnson of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Dianne "Dee" Morley of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, James Johnson (Stacy) Statham, GA; Christa Simmons (Zach) Katy, TX; and Jason Studna (Aimee) Overland Park, KS; great-grandchildren Abigail and Ella Johnson, Katelyn and Andrew Simmons and Brianna, Alison, Megan and Zachary Studna. Memorial contributions are suggested to: The or donor's choice. A private service will be held in Prairie Village, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019