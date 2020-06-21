Margaret J. Johnson Margaret Jane "Peggy" Johnson, 78, passed away April 9, 2020. Memorial services will be 1PM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Summit Springs Church, 1821 SW MO-7 Hwy., Blue Springs, MO; private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Research Foundation (Nursing Scholarships), 2316 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.