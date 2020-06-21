Margaret J. Johnson
Margaret J. Johnson Margaret Jane "Peggy" Johnson, 78, passed away April 9, 2020. Memorial services will be 1PM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Summit Springs Church, 1821 SW MO-7 Hwy., Blue Springs, MO; private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Research Foundation (Nursing Scholarships), 2316 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Summit Springs Church
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
