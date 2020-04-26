Kansas City Star Obituaries
Margaret J. Shaw


1942 - 2020
Margaret J. Shaw Obituary
Margaret J. Shaw Margaret J Shaw, 78 of Oak Grove, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in her name. There will be no services. Margaret was born on January 3, 1942 in Independence, MO. She was partial owner of Binger-Shaw Auction Company. Margaret was a school bus driver for the Blue Springs School District while her kids were in school. She retired as the manager of Hall McCarter middle school cafeteria. Margaret loved to take trips with her beloved husband of 61 years. She was a sweet sole and loved everyone she came to know. Margaret never knew a stranger. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. Margaret's survivors include her husband and best friend of 61 years, Charles Shaw, her children Shalmarie Taylor and Charles Shaw and spouses Jerry and Dana. 4 grandchildren, Chris, Kim, Amber, Alex and a Great grandchild Aubree. Her sisters, Geraldine and Theresa.Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
